Pooja Sawant's Quarantine Looks Are Simple And Pretty Beyond Words; See Pictures

Time and again, actor Pooja Sawant has proved herself as a style icon. From her black and white portraits to her traditional looks, Pooja Sawant has always astonished her fans. These days, in quarantine, Pooja Sawant, has been sharing a series of pictures from her quarantine looks. Here's a sneak peek into Pooja Sawant's quarantine looks, straight from her home.

Sneak Peek into Pooja Sawant's quarantine looks

Pooja Sawant shared this stunning picture from a series of pictures that she clicked at home. She posed in a little summer dress and enjoyed her cup of coffee as she enjoyed the rain. She also mentioned in the caption that when it rains, she's at peace. She opted for a no-makeup look for her photoshoot at home.

Another picture that Pooja Sawant shared from her home is in this outfit. She was seen wearing a sleeveless cotton kurta as she stood and posed for a picture. She opted for a choker necklace to go with her outfit. The brown nude lipstick and the simple eye makeup made her look complete.

Another series of pictures found on Pooja Sawant's Instagram are these sepia filtered pictures. Pooja Sawant was seen in a simple cotton saree as she posed by the window. The small bindi on her forehead and her long hair let down completed her entire look, making her look beautiful.

Pooja Sawant seems to be taking advantage of every corner of her house, to take pictures. She shared this pretty picture of herself in a white kurta from her terrace. She looked beautiful as she stood and posed for a picture. Wit noh-makeup on, she opted to keep her look simple.

Another quarantine look of Pooja Sawant that caught our attention is this picture in a simple maroon dress. The A-line dress has little flowers printed on it, which made for a perfect and comfortable work from home outfit. For this picture too, Pooja Sawant went for a no-make look and applied a brown nude lipstick. She left her straight hair open, parting it in the middle as she posed for a picture.

