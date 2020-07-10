Pooja Sawant's Latest Photo Shoot In Semi-ethnic Attire Is A Must See

Pooja Sawant, who is known for working in the Marathi and Hindi film industries, is following self-quarantine measures with her family amid lockdown. Ever since the lockdown has been extended, the Junglee actor has been treating her fans to some stunning pictures of herself. Recently, the actor shared a picture of herself wearing a semi-ethnic outfit that spelt major fashion goals. Take a look at her photos in traditional wear:

Pooja Sawant looks pretty in her latest photoshoot

Pooja Sawant took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of her pictures in which the actor can be seen donning a semi-ethnic off-white sleeveless gown. Her simple dress had an elephant print on it, which makes it look stylish and elegant. The Daagdi Chaawl actor accessorised her look with silver-coated traditional pointed choker jewellery. She chose to have a naturally straightened hairstyle with her bright, radiant smile, which gave an extra charm to her semi-ethnic style.

Some other photoshoots of Pooja Sawant you must check out

A few days back, Pooja Sawant shared a series of picture dressed in a turquoise gown. Posing for the lens, the actor looked like a vision in blue by the pool. As the Poshter Boyz actor shot for a famous jewellery brand's new collection, she looked mesmerising in this intricate polka designer set. She kept her look simple by wearing heavy pink shaded diamond pieces of jewellery. She captioned it as - Bling out your inner sparkle - and tagged the jewellery brand.

Pooja Sawant again managed to impress fans with her photos dressed in traditional attire. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a few delightful pictures of herself wherein she can be seen flaunting her traditional look. Pooja can be seen wearing an orange coloured saree which had a golden patchwork all over it. Her saree featured a stunning pink border, and she paired her saree with matching pink blouse. The fashionista completed her look with a diamond necklace in green and white, which she teamed up with matching statement earrings. She rounded off her look with side-parted open hair, a small bindi and gold bangles.

