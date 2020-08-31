Nayanthara And Visnesh Shivan Celebrate Onam 2020 Together In A Family Get-together

Today, August 31, 2020, people all across India are celebrating Onam. Even big-name celebs from the film industry are celebrating the festival in style. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were recently spotted at the Kochi airport a few days ago, revealing that they had returned to Nayanthara's house to celebrate Onam.

Today, Vignesh Shivan even shared pictures of their Onam celebrations on social media. The couple also wished their fans on the occasion of Onam and asked them to be hopeful despite the pandemic.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrate a romantic Onam together in Kochi

Also Read | Nikhil Chinapa Raises 'red Flag' On Akshay Kumar's Ad, Says 'let Me Try And Fix Tweet'

Above are some of the photos that Vignesh Shivan shared online on Onam 2020. In the photos, Nayanthara and Vignesh are having a romantic moment while dressed in traditional clothes appropriate for Onam celebrations.

In the caption for the photos, Vignesh Shivan wished all of his and Nayanthara's fans for Onam 2020. He also told his followers to stay hopeful and happy, as that was the only way to keep smiling during the pandemic. Later, Vignesh Shivan shared another photo of himself alongside Nayanthara.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Pay Tribute

Vignesh then shared a few photos of Nayanthara sitting beside her elderly mother. In the caption for this post, Vignesh mentioned that people need to find happiness in "blessed things, like family". The actor/director shared all these photos from Kochi, where he and Nayanthara are currently celebrating Onam 2020.

Also Read | Ankita Konwar Runs 29 Km On Her 29th Birthday; Thanks Husband Milind Soman

Just a day ago, Vignesh also shared an image of himself and Nayanthara getting off the plane that brought them to Kochi. This image was shared on the filmmaker's Instagram story, where he also added #Happyonam in the caption. The couple arrived at Kochi just to celebrate Onam with their family.

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set to star in the Tamil language Hindu devotional film Mookuthi Amman. This upcoming movie is written and directed by RJ Balaji. RJ Balaji is also playing the male lead in Mookuthi Amman. The movie stars Nayanthara in the titular lead role and filming has already been completed. In fact, the movie was set to release in May of 2020. However, the release was pushed back indefinitely due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Yami Gautam To Star Opposite Diljit Dosanjh In Shaad Ali's Next Rom-com

[Promo from Vignesh Shivan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.