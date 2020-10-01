Prabhas Spotted At Hyderabad Airport As He Travels To Italy For 'Radhe Shyam' Filming

Actor Prabhas is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. He was spotted at the Hyderabad airport this morning on October 1. He is travelling after almost 7 months to resume the shoot. Take a look at the pictures.

Prabhas spotted at airport

Prabhas was spotted earlier this morning on October 1 at the Hyderabad airport as he left for the shoot of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde along with him. He was seen wearing a casual outfit. The actor was wearing black joggers paired with an oversized beige hoody and boots. He accessorized his airport look with a pair of classy Wayfarers. He rolled up his sleeves as he was walking towards the departure gate. He was also wearing a mask taking precautions for COVID-19.

Prabhas is travelling after almost 7 months. When the pandemic was announced the actor was in a shoot at Georgia for his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The entire unit had to return to India as soon as the lockdown was announced. However, the shoot in Georgia was wrapped up according to the schedule before the cast returned to India.

The makers have shot a major part of Radhe Shyam abroad with stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Previously, the team had mentioned that the unit will be flying to Italy soon for resuming the shoot of the film.

All about Radhe Shyam

Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. Radhe Shyam is a rom-com directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film was shot in some exotic locations in Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas will be playing the role of a palm reader. The film is set in the medieval period where Prabhas' character is the palm reader and Pooja Hegde will essay the role of a princess. The movie will also star actors like Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and Priyadarshi in prominent roles.

Prabhas on the work front

Apart from Radhe Shyam, the Baahubali star will soon be shooting for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film with Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in the film Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and it is all about celebrating the victory of good over evil. The film will also star Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Lankesh.

