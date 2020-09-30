Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' Director Radhakrishna Says The Actor's 'passion Drives Him'

Baahubali star Prabhas has been gearing up for his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. Recently, his Radhe Shyam director Radhakrishna Kumar talked about Prabhas’ commitment levels and dedication. He said that Prabhas is calm and sensible towards his work. The director mentioned that he has an undying passion for cinema.

Radhakrishna Kumar said, "Prabhas’ commitment levels while shooting in extremely difficult conditions for our film are second to none”. “In the emerging markets, the key to the challenge of staying on top of the game is to thrive on excellence. After doing films such as Baahubali and Saaho, which are physically exhaustive, showing the same level of commitment to our film is no walk in the park. And Prabhas’ passion for cinema only drives him,” he added.

Prabhas has created major anticipation among fans ever since Radhe Shyam was announced. The actor is well known for his action-packed movies, however seeing him romancing on-screen in a period drama is a much-awaited experience for the fans.

'A 15-day schedule' for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam team

As per a report published by Telugu 360, Prabhas's upcoming film, Radhe Shyam's team is all set to leave for Italy in the first week of October to resume the shooting schedule of the film. The report further stated that the makers of the much-awaited film have already got all necessary permissions from the officials and have completed all visa formalities too. The report mentioned that Prabhas’ team would be heading to Italy for 15 days and the rest of the schedules will be shot back in India in special sets that are set up in Annapurna Studios.

Telegu 360 further claimed that the film’s director, Radha Krishna Kumar plans to complete the shooting of the movie by the end of the year. Radhe Shyam is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. It is slated to release in 2021. In March, director Radha Krishna Kumar had revealed that the Georgian schedule of the movie was successfully wrapped up amidst coronavirus outbreak in the country. In his tweets, he also thanked his team for helping them shoot the movie. Take a look at his tweet:

One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20

First look soon 😊😊 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 17, 2020

All about Radhe Shyam

Prabhas will be seen along with Pooja Hegde in an upcoming rom-com, Radhe Shyam. The film is being shot at some exotic locations in Italy, as the backdrop of the film is set in Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas will portray the role of a palm reader. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and Priyadarshi in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently gearing up for his next with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. Titled Adipurush, the movie is all about celebrating the victory of good over evil. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Lankesh, who is a crucial part of the film.

