Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran And Kavya Madhavan Won Inter-school Debates; Read Trivia

Classmates is a coming-of-age romantic film directed by Lal Jose. The film is penned by James Albert and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kavya Madhavan in lead roles. Just like their characters in the film, Prithvi and Kavya are winners of various inter-school debates and dance competitions. Read on to know more about Classmates movie trivia.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kavya Madhavan are real-life winners of inter-school debates and dance competitions

According to IMDb, Sukumaran and Tara essayed by Prithviraj and Kavya respectively, are winners of various inter-school debates and dance competitions in real life too. As reported by IMDb, Prithvi won Mr LA Fest while Kavya bagged the title ‘Kalathilakam’ during her school days. Another Classmates movie trivia is that the original choice for Murali was Kunchako Boban.

As per the reports, the film became the highest-grossing Malayalam film, breaking the record of Rasathanthram that released in the same year. Classmates was also remade in Tamil with Prithviraj essaying the lead role. However, the rest of the cast was changed.

Classmates cast and plot

Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kavya Madhavan, the film also stars Jayasurya, Narain, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jagathy Sreekumar, Balachandra Menon and Radhika. The story follows the lives of college graduates of the year 1991. In the year 2006, the friends decide to get together for a class reunion. However, the night of the reunion changes their lives forever as one of the classmates is almost murdered and slips into a coma.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's films

Prithviraj is known for his predominant works in the Malayalam industry. He has also appeared in various Tamil, Bollywood and Telugu films. The actor has bagged several accolades for his performances that includes two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actor for the film Vaasthavam, becoming the youngest recipient.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s films include Chocolate, One Way Ticket, Molly Aunty Rocks, Celluloid and Mumbai Police. The actor made his Tamil debut with Kana Kandaen that released in the year 2005 and Telugu debut with Police Police. Aiyyaa, that released in the year 2012, was Prithviraj’s Bollywood debut film. Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the film Lucifer that released in the year 2019 and starred Mohanlal.

