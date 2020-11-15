Prithviraj Sukumaran: Top 5 Most Memorable Negative Roles Of The Ace Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most talented and popular actors from South industry. Born in a family of actors, he is the son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika and is known for his predominant works in the Malayalam industry. Prithviraj has also featured in various Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Here are the 5 most memorable negative roles of Prithviraj. Have a look at the list below.

Prithviraj's movies

1. Police Police

The 2010 Telugu cop film is directed by Manmohan and produced by Chandu. Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Sriram, Sanjjanaa and Kamalinee in the lead roles. The plot of the film features two police officers with different ideologies. Prithviraj essays the role of A. S. P. Ravikanth, a corrupt police officer. Ranadheer essayed by Sriram in Police Police tries to expose him, but loses his wife in that bargain.

2. Kaaviya Thalaivan

The film is a historical biographical film in the Tamil language. Kaaviya Thalaivan is written and directed by Vasanthabalan and produced by S. Sashikanth and Varun Manian. The cast features Prithviraj, Vedhika and Siddharth in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around two theatre artists and how the competition between them unfolds various drama. Prithviraj essays the role of Melachivilberi Gomath Nayagam Pillai in the film.

3. Krithyam

Prithviraj portrays a dual role in Krithyam, as a protagonist and antagonist. The Malayalam film is directed by Viji Thampi and stars Pavithra, Siddique, Eva Pavithran, Jagathy Sreekumar, Kalpana, Indrajith, Salim Kumar and many others. Prithviraj is seen as a hitman, Christy Lopez, in the film as well as Sathya, an honest man.

4. Vaasthavam

This political-thriller film is written by Babu Janardhanan and directed by M. Padmakumar. The story follows a youth, Balachandran Adiga, essayed by Prithviraj and his rise and fall in politics. Vaasthavam is loosely based on Thakazhi's novel titled Enippadikal. Along with Prithviraj, the film also starred Kavya Madhavan, Samvrutha Sunil, Murali, Jagathi Sreekumar and Sindhu Menon.

5. Indian Rupee

Prithviraj portrays the role of Jayaprakash or JP, a small-time real estate dealer in Calicut. JP is a school drop out who dreams of making big money someday. The film bagged several accolades for his concept such as National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and Kerala State Film Award for Best Film. The cast included Prithviraj, Thilakan, Rima Kallingal, Tini Tom and Jagathy Sreekumar.

