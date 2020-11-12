Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Poem Penned By Daughter Alankrita On Coronavirus Vaccine

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has taken to his Instagram to share a poem written by his daughter. The poem was shared by his wife, Supriya and the actor has reposted it on his feed. It talks about the COVID ‘vackseen’ (vaccine) and his daughter’s excitement about its arrival. Read along to have a look at the post, and the adorable poem by the toddler.

Prithviraj Sukumaran daughter’s poem on COVID vaccine

Prithviraj Sukumaran, today on November 12, 2020, shared on his Instagram feed a poem written by his daughter about the COVID vaccine and its arrival soon. She is evidently delighted and eager for her life to go back to normal and has appealed for 'the virus to go back to its home sweet home'. Supriya who has originally shared the poem wrote how the 'spelling might be incorrect but the emotion is absolutely correct.'

Prithviraj's daughter Alankrita’s poem started with the title ‘Covid Vackseen Song’ and it further read, “On Covid-19 'vackseens' coming soon. Children first because they are important. Oh, let's celebrate. Come on Covid-19, time for you to go to your home sweet home. Let's all be 'normell' again. Oh ya! Oh ya! Oh ya! Time to celebrate.” With this Supriya put the caption, ‘''So I had told Ally about the vaccine coming sometime end of this year( based on the latest news) and she’s been asking me questions about it every day like how will they give it, who will get it first etc? Just now after she finished her lessons she called me to show me a poem she’s written about the vaccine! While the spellings may be wrong the emotion is spot on!''

The post has 91k likes as of now and the Instagrammers are loving the innocent trial by the ‘Ally'. The toddler has garnered quite a lot of attention from fans of the actor on her write-up, who have swamped the comments with love for her and the poem, and have also dropped heart emojis. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

