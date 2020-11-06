From 'Nandanam' To 'Classmates', Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Romantic Movies To Watch This Week

Prithviraj Sukumaran gradually gained a massive fan following after he made his debut with a romantic movie, Nandanam. It became a huge hit and made the actor a popular name among the masses. Later on, he became a part of several successful romantic movies as the audience loved his romantic avatars. Let’s take a look at some of Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s movies that not only established him as an actor but also as a romantic hero.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s romantic movies to watch this weekend

Nandanam

Released in 2002, this Malayalam movie was a commercial success. Prithiviraj Sukumaran essayed the role of Manu Nandakumar opposite actor Navya Nair. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Manu, who falls in love with his housemaid. When he reveals his wish to marry her, his mother disagrees and sets him up with another girl. Prithiviraj and Navya’s roles were highly appreciated by their fans.

Classmates

After receiving amazing reviews for Nandanam, Prithiviraj Sukumaran bagged a role in a romantic comedy movie named Classmates. This added to the list of Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s romantic movies that were very well received by his fans. Directed by Lal Jose, the movie had an ensemble cast including actors like Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Kavya Madhavan, Narain, Radhika, Jayasurya, Indrajith Sukumaran, Balachandra Menon and Jagathy Sreekumar. Prithviraj essayed the role of a college student, who is a leader of the student union and later becomes a diamond dealer in the movie. This movie was also a major commercial success.

Mozhi

Written and directed by Radha Mohan, Mozhi was a musical romantic comedy released in 2007. This is another one from the list of Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s romantic movies that was loved by the audience. He essayed the role of a musician, Karthik/Babu, a fun-loving witty person who falls for a deaf and mute girl in the movie. Other actors in the cast included Jyothika, Prakash Raj, Swarnamalya, M.S. Bhaskar, among others. This movie was also a commercial success.

Swapnakoodu

This is another one from the list of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movies that became a huge success among the audience. Swapnakoodu was a romantic comedy in which Prithviraj essayed the role of a student who flirts with every girl he meets. Other actors in the movie include Jayasurya, Bhavana, Meera Jasmine, Kunchacko Boban, Poornima Anand, Manya, among others. Swapnakoodu performed exceptionally well at the box office, as per reports.

Ennu Ninte Moideen

Released in 2015, the movie was a biographical romantic drama written and directed by R.S. Vimal. Based on the life of B.P. Moideen, Prithviraj essayed the lead role of Moideen in the movie featuring opposite Parvathy Thiruvothu. In the movie, his character falls in love with a Hindu girl but has to part ways due to family issues. This movie became one fo the highest-grossing films that year.

