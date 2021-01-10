Prithviraj Sukumaran Was First Malayalam Actor To Flaunt 6 Pack Abs For His B'wood Movie

Actors undergo several things when it comes to nailing a character in a certain movie. They undergo various training to learn a new language or any other type of activity to play on screen. Similarly, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran developed a six-pack ab for his role in his Bollywood debut Aiyya. He starred opposite actor Rani Mukerji in the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran donned six-pack abs for this film

During an interview with Deccan Herald, Prithviraj spoke about donning six-pack abs in the film. He said that his trainer had put him on a strict diet for five months. He had to play two different body types for different scenes in the film. For a scene, Prithviraj played the role of a man who does not care about his appearance. But for the song sequences, he had to show six packs abs to match the man in Meenakshi’s (Rani Mukerji) fantasy, a man who fits all those clichés of masculinity.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Movies With Interesting Plot-twists; From 'Classmates' To 'Memories'

Prithviraj Sukumaran was also given enough time between the two shoots, by the directors and the producers, for his transformation. The actor admitted it was not his cup of tea but when he saw how it came off, it was worth it. He also became the first Malayalam actor to sport a six-pack ab for the film Aiyya.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Movie 'Anwar's' Jail Sequence Was Shot Here, Know More Trivia

Released in 2012, the film Aiyya was a Hindi romantic comedy-drama film directed by Sachin Kundalkar. The film did not receive a positive response from the audience and was negatively reviewed. The box office collection was also not up to the mark, making it a Box-office fail. Prithviraj Sukumaran was, however, appreciated for his performance in the film.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares The Most Adorable Childhood Pic Of Indrajith On His Birthday

The film followed the story of an eccentric woman named Meenakshi Deshpande who meets Surya, a Tamil artist. She instantly gets attracted to him. Meenakshi comes from a middle-class family of 5 and is rushed by her family to get married to an ideal man named Madhav. Although everyone else thinks Madhav is the right guy for her, she finds herself attracted to Surya. The film also starred Jyoti Subhash, Nirmiti Sawant, Anita Date Kelkar, Subodh Bhave and Amey Wagh.

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Films That Explored The Concept Of College Romance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.