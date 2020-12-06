Did You Know Prithviraj Sukumaran Was Initially The Lead Actor In 'Mallu Singh'?

Prithiviraj Sukumaran is one of the favourite actors of fans of South Indian films. The actor has done numerous films throughout his career and is perceived as a stellar performer who fits in well in any role. However, few people are aware that the actor was almost a part of the popular action comedy film, Mallu Singh, directed by Vysakh.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's trivia

According to a report on IMDb about the film, trivia about Malayalam comedy film, Mallu Singh reveals that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was initially planned to play the lead role in the film. The report also suggests that the actor was even included in the initial poster when it was made. However, later he was replaced by Unni Mukundan. The reason as to why he was replaced has not been stated.

Plot of Mallu Singh

The plot of Mallu Singh revolves around Ani, who is in search of his cousin, Hari. Hari disappeared seven years ago and ended up in Punjab. There Hari confronted Hareendar Singh, also known Mallu Singh. The film has numerous comical scenes where Ani tries to figure out if Hari is disguised as Mallu Singh. The film further sees Ani trying to prove that Mallu Singh is Hari.

Cast details of Mallu Singh

Mallu Singh released in the year 2012 and is directed by Vysakh. The movie is written by Sethu. The cast of the film includes Unni Mukundan, Kunchacko Boban, Samvrutha Sunil. Watch the trailer of the film Mallu Singh below.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movies

Having won numerous awards for his work in Malayalam films, he is also well known for his performances in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. The actor was seen previously in Sachy directorial, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, an action thriller film. Prithviraj Sukumaran has several projects in the pipeline for himself. The actor is working on a film titled Aadujeevitham that is directed by Blessy. Sukumaran will share the screen with Amala Paul, Santosh Keezhattoor and Lakshmi Sharma. In the film, he will portray the character of an Indian immigrant working in Saudi Arabia. Other than this, Prithviraj will be seen in Jana Gana Mana, Cold Case, Kaduva and an Untitled Ratheesh Ambat film. The release dates for these films have not been announced.

