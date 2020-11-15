Did You Know Rana Daggubati's Uncle Made A Cameo In 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum'?

Back in 2012, Rana Daggubati's film Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum released. The film received high praises from all and was dubbed to be one of the best Telugu movies by the actor that year. But did you know that Rana Daggubati's uncle made a cameo in 'Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum' as well? Read ahead to know more:

About the film

Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum is a film directed by Krish and jointly produced by Saibabu Jagarlamudi and Rajeev Reddy of First Frame Entertainment. The film showcases the illegal mining in Bellary and has been critically acclaimed by the foreign media as well for its emphasis on the topic. It was released on November 30, 2012, and was also released in Tamil. Later on, the film was also dubbed in Hindi as Krishna Ka Badla and in Malayalam as Action Khiladi.

Many famous actors were seen in the cast of the film. Actors Rana Daggubati and Nayanthara were seen in the lead roles. Take a look at the cast:

Rana Daggubati as Babu

Nayanthara as Devika

Kota Srinivasa Rao as Subrahmanyam

Milind Gunaji as Redappa/Chakravarthy

Murali Sharma as Chakravarthy/Reddappa

Brahmanandam as Rampam (Rangasthala Pandit)

Posani Krishna Murali as Tippu Sultan

Rana Daggubati's uncle in Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

Rana Daggubati's uncle is Daggubati Venkatesh works in the Telugu film industry and is considered to be a legendary actor. Some of his famous movies are Bobbili Raja, Chanti, Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu, Preminchukundam Raa, Suryavamsam, Raja, Kalisundam Raa, Jayam Manadera, Sankranti and Drushyam.

Daggubati Venkatesh was also seen in the film Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum as Ballari Babu. Ballari Babu also makes a cameo in the song "Sye Andre Nanu". The cameo was also noticed by fans and even actor Sameera Reddy was seen in the film. Take a look at the song:

Rana Daggubati's films

In 2019, the actor was seen in Housefull 4. The film was directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The star was seen as Pappu Rangeela / Gama. He played the role of a qawwali singer in the movie. After this, he directed the film Enai Noki Paayum Thota (2019) with Gautham Menon. The film featured Dhanush, Megha Akash, Sasikumar and Sunaina in the lead roles. He was also seen in a small role in this film.

