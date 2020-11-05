Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj Celebrate First Karwa Chauth After Wedding; See Pics

Karwa Chauth celebrations turned grand and special for newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj who recently celebrated the day first time after marriage. Donning an elegant red saree with jewelry, Miheeka captured attention on social media along with husband Rana. Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj shared a glimpse of her daughter’s first Karwa Chauth celebrations with lovely pictures on social media.

Miheeka Baja celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Rana Daggubati

In one of the pictures, viewers can watch Rana Daggubati who is unable to take his eyes off his ladylove who looks stunning in a red traditional saree, Miheeka kept it simple and looked beautiful for the special day while on the other hand, the Baahubali actor was seen in casual attire and a cap. The other pictures were of the candid shots that showed the adorable couple completing the rituals together in the most beautiful manner. One of the pictures, showed Rana and Miheeka wrapping their arms around each other and posing for a romantic picture together. While captioning the picture, Bunty extended her blessings to the couple and wrote, “Happy karvachauth god bless Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj.”

Last month, Miheeka Bajaj shared a loved-up picture with her husband Rana Daggubati and she wrote: "Just because." Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August, in the presence of a few family members. Other than members of the Daggubati family, Rana's best friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and actor Allu Arjun, were also among the 30 guests who received invites. Miheeka Bajaj runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Rana Daggubati, best-known for playing Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films such as The Leader, Naa Ishtam, Department, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Arrambam, Baby, Bangalore Naatkal, Housefull 4, and The Ghazi Attack. (Image credit: Miheeka Bajaj/ Instagram)

