Rana Daggubati revamps new-age entertainment; launches his YouTube channel 'South Bay'

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati surprised the fans after he launched his own YouTube channel South Bay on November 9. The actor is all set to venture into content creation with his YouTube channel. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on Twitter and informed that the channel will showcase multilingual stories from 10 seconds to 10 hours. It will also cover unscripted celebrity content, music, news, animation, fiction, and many more for the entertainment of the audience.

Rana Daggubati launches his YouTube channel

Apart from sharing the news, Taran also shared the poster of the channel which showed several quirky avatars of the Baahubali actor. In the poster, Rana can be seen sporting three different looks along with two faces of fox photoshopped on his body. Apart from Taran, Rana had also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Here’s our group photo from #Whyareyou??”The picture by the actor took his fans and followers by surprise as they were completely perplexed and asked Rana to elaborate further. One of the users wrote, “What is this sir?” Another user wrote, “Love the look of it already.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “I know who is hiding behind all these characters. It's YOU. All these animations are mad!” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “When are u going to release this crazy show ?? Rana sir.”

Just ahead of unveiling his YouTube channel, Rana spoke to Mid-Day about the concept and said that in the year 2020, stories can and should be told on all platforms. He further said that his channel South Bay will offer multi-lingual, multi-format stories that range from 10 seconds to 10 hours. According to the Baby actor, in India, the channel creators have divided the country into sub-culture and mainstream in terms of content viewing. He at last concluded and said that on the platform, he will try to bring mainstream talent to create cultural content. Inversely, independent creators.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen together with Venkatesh in Suresh Nanu’s untitled next. According to Tollywood Net, the upcoming project will commence soon after the actors wrap up with their current commitments. Apart from this, Rana Daggubati recently unveiled the poster of his much-awaited film Haathi Mere Saathi. He also shared some details of the film in his caption. Rana said that Haathi Mere Saathi will be released in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021.

