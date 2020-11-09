Venkatesh Daggubati & Rana Daggubati To Share Screen Space In Suresh Babu's Next

Filmmaker Suresh Babu is reportedly the reason behind Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's collaboration on-screen. According to Tollywood Net, Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati will be next seen together in Suresh Babu's untitled production. As stated by the portal, the upcoming project will commence soon after the actors wrap up with their current commitments.

Venkatesh and Rana to work together

According to Tollywood Net, Rana Daggubati recently gave a positive reaction to the reports. However, he did not reveal more details about the much-awaited multistarrer flick. The Nene Raju Nene Mantri star told the portal that they have been waiting for the right script to work together. He also added that he is thankful that Venkatesh and he could find one during the lockdown.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj celebrate first Karwa Chauth after wedding; see pics

Venkatesh's next

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubati recently signed and is shooting for an upcoming revenge drama Naarappa. This is a remake of revenge drama Asuran, starring Dhanush. Naarappa will also feature National award-winning actor Priyamani. The actor will play the role of Venkatesh's wife in Naarappa. As per reports, Venkatesh will soon start shooting for F3. Helmed by director Anil Ravipudi, the upcoming film is a romantic and comedy entertainer. Venkatesh will also be seen in a Venu Sriram directorial venture.

Rana on work front

Rana Daggubati recently unveiled the poster of his much-awaited film Haathi Mere Saathi. He also shared some details of the film in his caption. Rana said that Haathi Mere Saathi will be released in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he penned, '*A big announcement! *- Today, even as we deal with a deadly pandemic, the one faced by our forests, that of human encroachment and deforestation continues to loom over us. Be a part of this thrilling battle with #HaathiMereSaathi, releasing in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021!'.

The film's cast stars actors such as Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain in crucial roles. It is directed by Prabhu Solomon. For Rana Daggubati, the actor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Sai Pallavi in Virata Parvam.

Also Read | 'Soorarai Pottru’ trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati & other celebs laud it

Also Read | Rana Daggubati celebrates Dussehra with wife Miheeka and her family; see pics

Also Read | Rana Daggubati wishes 'only the best' for Prabhas as his 'Baahubali' co-star turns 41

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.