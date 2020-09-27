Did You Know Rasika Sunil Began Her Professional Acting Venture With Rajya Natya Spardha?

Actor Rasika Sunil has now become a household name in almost every Marathi family due to her stint in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Her negative character Shanaya has gained the actor tremendous applauds from the viewers. But have you ever wondered how Rasika began her acting career? Did you know that before earning her big break in the Marathi show, she got recognised due to her participation in youth festivals?

How did Rasika Sunil begin her career?

Rasika participated in several acting workshops during her school days. Not only that, but participating in acting competitions increased her passion for acting and she then moved on to take part in youth festivals. She began her professional acting venture with several Rajya Natya Spardhas. Prior to that, she also performed as a singer in music concerts.

During the 52nd Natya Spardha, her show Love Aaj Kal went on to win the first prize. Post which, she participated in the Lux Jhakas Heroine contest for 9X TV and faced the TV camera for the first time. Rasika, then bagged the second lead role in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, back in 2016 and became widely popular due to her role.

When it comes to movies, she has performed a Lavani Kashyala Lavato Naat in the Marathi film Poshter Girl. For the unversed, Rasika is also a trained classic dancer. She has featured essaying a brief role of a youth girl in the movie Bus Stop.

Rasika Sunil’s role in 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko'

Although the actor took a 2-year hiatus from the show to concentrate on her higher studies, Rasika recently made her comeback in the popular Marathi daily soap. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a romantic drama television series starring Abhijit Khandekar, Anita and Rasika Sunil in pivotal roles.

The storyline has undergone several changes over the years but it has kept the viewers hooked to its plot. The premise of the show chronicles the life of Gurunath, who is married to Radhika, however, unfortunately, the former falls in love with his colleague Shanaya. The show portrays how Radhika deals with her husband’s dark truth.

