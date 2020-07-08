'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil To Return As 'Shanaya'; Read Details

Actor Isha Keskar revealed in an earlier interview with a leading portal that she is quitting Majhya Navryachi Bayko and also confirmed that Rasika Sunil will once again be seen in the show. Rasika took to her social media on July 8 to announce her return to the popular show as Shanaya. She also revealed her return date to the show. Take a look at Rasika's post.

Rasika Sunil announces return to Majhya Navryachi Bayko

Rasika Sunil took to her Instagram to share a selfie. She was dressed up in a navy blue t-shirt and sporting short hair. In the picture, the actor was seen wearing a mask that featured the name of the show Majhya Navryachi Bayko. Officiating things and revealing her return date, she wrote in the caption, "Time to make things official!

13th July pasna Ratri 8 vajta Zee Marathi var!". [sic]

ALSO READ | Rasika Sunil Aka 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya Gets Quarantine Haircut

Expressing her excitement to return in an interview with a leading portal, Rasika Sunil said that she is happy with the opportunity to be Shanaya again. She added that she is feeling nostalgic with her return to the Majhya Navryachi Bayko sets. Isha Keskar, who replaced Rasika earlier, said in an another interview that it was very kind of Rasika to agree to fill the spot immediately.

Keskar also asserted that she quit the show on a positive note and said that it was a practical decision. She also stressed on the fact that she did not want the makers to incur losses because of her. She also revealed that Rasika asked if there was something that she needed to add to the character.

ALSO READ | Abhijit Khandekar To Isha Keskare: 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Cast Update Amid Lockdown

Elaborating further on her reason to quit, Isha revealed that her wisdom tooth starting aching and she was in no condition to resume. The actor had her surgery and was unable to speak properly for a while due to the swelling. She thought that it was not fair to keep the makers waiting since they had to shoot a certain number of episodes in a limited time. The actor quit the show after discussing it with the makers.

Majhya Navryachi Bayko started back in 2016 and is still running successfully. The show stars Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, and Shweta Mehandale in the lead roles. The show initially revolved around Gurunath who is married to Radhika but has an affair with a girl named Shanaya. Rasika Sunil played the character of Shanaya for two years before she quit the show to complete her education.

ALSO READ | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & Other Marathi TV Shows That Resumed Shoot Post Lockdown

ALSO READ | Is 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Getting The Old Shanaya Back? Here's What Rasika Sunil Feels

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.