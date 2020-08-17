'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil Slays In Floral Bikini; See Pics Here

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko fame Rasika Sunil has now become one of the prominent faces of the Marathi television industry. The actor aptly knows how to stay connected with her fans on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram, to share a sensuous picture of herself in a gorgeous floral bikini which has made her fans go gaga.

Rasika Sunil’s floral bikini photo

Rasika has donned a floral swimsuit which features a tie knot top. Her floral swimwear also has a cut detailing around her naval. Flaunting her gorgeous skin, the actor can be seen striking an intense pose which makes the photo appears more sensuous. She opted for a sleek hair look with nude makeup and bold lips to complete the look. Take a look at it Rasika's steamy picture here:

A few other pictures from the same photoshoot:

Rasika Sunil made her acting debut in an international short film namely Wild Geese. She is widely popular for her stint in the Marathi daily soap Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Although she took a 2-year hiatus from the show to concentrate on her higher studies. She recently made her comeback in the popular show again.

Despite not being in the acting industry for two years, the actor stayed connected with her fans on social media. She keeps sharing flawless pictures of herself giving her fan army major fashion goals.

About Mazhya Navryachi Bayko

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a Marathi romantic drama television series starring Abhijit Khandekar, Anita and Rasika Sunil in pivotal roles. The storyline has undergone several changes over the years but it has yet kept the viewers hooked to its plot. The premise of the show revolves around the life of Gurunath, who is happily married to Radhika.

However, with a twist of fate, he falls in love with his colleague Shanaya. The daily soap showcases how Radhika deals with her life after discovering Gurunath’s truth. Rasika Sunil is essaying the role of Shanaya in the show. Her character in the series is currently shown to be staying at Gurunath’s house with his mother to get trained her.

