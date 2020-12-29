Did You Know Samantha Akkineni's 'Atharintiki Daaredi' Marks Boman Irani's Telugu Debut?

Tollywood actors Samantha Akkineni and Pawan Kalyan have only starred in one movie together throughout their movie careers. Released in 2013, Atharintiki Daaredi was the only movie that saw the two actors together for a lead role, alongside other famous South Indian actors like Nadhiya and Brahmanandam. Interestingly, according to Atharintiki Daaredi movie trivia, the Samantha Akkineni and Pawan Kalyan starrer also happens to be Bollywood actor Boman Irani's Telugu movie debut. To know more about one of the most emotional movies of Samantha Akkineni, read on.

Boman Irani's Telugu Movie Debut

In Atharintiki Daaredi, Bollywood actor Boman Irani was given the role of the family patriarch. He played grandfather to Pawan Kalyan. On account of his deteriorating health, the grandfather asks his grandson (Pawan Kalyan) to bring the latter's estranged aunt back to the family. The movie then moves on to explore how the journey of finding the estranged aunt begins and leads the grandson to the aunt (Nadhiya). As mentioned by a fan review from Pardesirviews.com, Boman Irani had to get a dubbing artist as it is said that the actor is not very familiar with the Telugu language. Although Samantha Akkineni is the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in the movie, Nadhiya's role is also a major one as the movie title is based on the estrangement of the aunt that she plays, and finding her and returning her to the family.

More about Atharintiki Daaredi

Being one of Samantha Akkineni's movies, Atharintiki Daaredi is essentially a Telugu family drama. As mentioned in the fan reviews of the movie, Samantha definitely had more scenes than Nadhiya, but the plot of the movie was centred around Nadhiya's character. It is also said that the family drama was elevated by Nadhiya's performance.

However, Samantha's role in Atharintiki Daaredi was not that convincing, but fans agreed that the actor has evolved over the years and given better performances in her subsequent movies. Fans also enjoyed seeing Boman in an elderly role and Brahmanandam's "lengthy" cameo. Pawan Kalyan's action-packed scenes also won a lot of fans' hearts. Mostly, Nadhiya and Pwan's emotional scenes got the most attention and that indeed was the life of the movie.

