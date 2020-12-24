Samantha Akkineni Adds A Few More Dresses To Her 'loved But Couldn't Wear' List

Samantha Akkineni is a prolific actor who has established her career in the Telugu and Tamil movie industries and has managed to bag many awards so far. The actor is quite active on her social media and she recently posted a series of pictures that everyone could relate to. All her fans were thrilled to see her pictures and even loved the quirky and apt hashtag that she used. Let’s take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram and see what the actor shared and how the fans reacted to it.

Actor Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a few pictures of herself wearing some of the most spectacular outfits. Through her posts, she illustrated how much she loved these amazing attires but couldn't wear them in 2020 due to the pandemic and COVID-19 guidelines.

In the first one from Samantha Akkineni’s photos, she can be seen wearing a stunning black and orange polka dot dress with a classy pair of heels. She also took a cool bag in her hand and beautifully accessorised her dress by wearing a pair of shimmery earrings. In the caption, she posted a hashtag that stated ‘Love it but couldn’t wear it’ and tagged her photographer who clicked this lovely photo.

As the fans were delighted by Samantha Akkineni’s photos, they took to the comment section and mentioned how beautiful she looked in the photos. Many of them dropped heart-eyed emojis along with fire symbols to depict how stunning she looked. Have a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram and see how the fans loved her photos.



She also added a few other pictures to the list in which she showcased some of the other dresses that she loved but couldn’t wear.

Samantha Akkineni’s photos

Samantha Akkineni can be seen wearing a sizzling full-sleeved top with animal print and paired it with a set of white jeans. She perfectly matched her sling bag and earrings with her outfit and gave a sultry pose.

Here’s another one from Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram in which she can be seen slaying with her sass. She can be seen wearing a black top and lace pants and paired a stunning checkered orange overcoat. The heart-shaped sling bag enhanced her overall outfit and her cool shoes certainly stole the show.

