Samantha Akkineni Says She Is 'ready For 2021' With Stunning Photoshoot; See Post

On December 28, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself from her recent photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her toned body as she knotted her black crop top and wore a shimmery silver skirt and peach coloured bottoms. The look was styled by Preetham Jukalker. In the caption, she informed her fans that she is ‘ready for 2021’. Samantha has been treating her fans with mesmerising looks from her photoshoots, lately. Have a look at her latest Instagram post.

Samantha Akkineni is 'ready for 2021'

In the picture, Samantha can be seen wearing subtle make-up and looking into the camera confidently while posing. Her hair is styled in beach waves and is kept loose. She captioned the picture as, “I want to see what happens if I don’t give up. ‘#readyfor2021’. Issssaaa talent this one @eshaangirri” with a smiling face emoticon.

Fans' reaction

As soon as the picture was posted, her fans were quick enough to like it and drop positive comments. Sushruthi Krishna commented, “Taking the world by storm!” with a starry-eyed face emoticon. Richie Kul wrote, “Beautiful inside and out. Thanks for being such an inspiring voice for compassionate vegan living!!” with a leaf emoticon and a green heart.

A fan complimenting the beauty wrote, “You stole my heart!” with a pair of shining stars emoji. Several of her fans simply dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments.

Samantha celebrated her Christmas with her family

The South diva recently celebrated her Christmas with her family and close friends. She recently shared a family picture from their Christmas festivities. The actor can be seen posing with Amala Akkineni, husband Chaitanya, and his younger brother Akhil, her father-in-law Nagarjuna, Anumolu Sushanth, Aditya Akkineni and other family members.

She can be seen wearing a metallic gold dress with hair loose. She captioned the picture as, “About last night ‘#theholidays’, ‘#christmascheer’, ‘#happynewyear’, ‘#byebye2020’ @chayakkineni @iamsushanth @sahithyaaa @akkineniakhil @aditya.akkineni @sumanth_kumar ‘#familytime’” with a red heart and a Christmas tree emoji.

Many of her fans wished her Merry Christmas and dropped lovely comments. A user wrote, “Happy family” with a red heart. Another fan simply called the picture ‘cute’ and dropped red hearts in the comment. Several other fans also dropped hearts and lovestruck emoticons.

Image Source: Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

