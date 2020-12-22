Samantha Akkineni Shows 'cute Outfits' She Couldn't Wear Due To The Pandemic; Watch

Samantha Akkineni is quite active on social media when it comes to inspiring netizens with her trendy fashion style. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel video, wherein she showed her ‘cute outfits’ that she couldn’t in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sharing the clip on social media, Samantha Akkineni wrote, “Every girl in 2020”. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram reel video.

Samantha Akkineni's 'cute outfits' for 2020

In this Instagram video, Samantha Akkineni is spotted flaunting her best outfits she had planned to wear in 2020. The actor showcases a series of six vogue outfits. The video begins with Samantha lip-syncing to a funny voice that says, "I had so many cute outfits planned for this year that I couldn't wear. So I just wanted to show you". As the video progresses, Samantha shows off her different chic looks and says, "Love it, but couldn't wear it".

At the beginning of this reel, Samantha Akkineni is seen in a brown checkered coat. The oversized coat is paired with a black tee and jeans. She also accesriosed her outfit with a black heart-shaped sling and wore oval-shaped sunglasses. In the next transition, the star was seen wearing white pants paired with a leopard print crop top. She also wore a pair of fancy long dangles and accessorised her look with a white sling bag and tinted glasses.

Further, in the reel, Samantha Akkineni was spotted showing her slip dress. She stunned in a black and orange polka-dotted dress. Wearing black heels with the attire, Samantha also sported a box-shaped handbag with this look. In her next transition, she wore a black co-ord set. Akkineni also carried a fenny bag with this outfit. Here, she kept it simple with silver high heels and a mid-parted bun hairdo.

In the next one, Samantha Akkineni wore a black crop top. She paired the tee with leather pants. The actor's shoes also matched her outfit. She accesriosed her look with rectangular shaped earrings and a small black handbag. Finally, Samantha Akkineni showed her most cute outfit. She wore a chic silver dress and sported a Louis Vuitton Twist handbag. Showing the last dress, Samatha lip-synced, "And this was about to be my cute costume, but no waste!".

