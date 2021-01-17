Did You Know Suriya Dubbed For Abhishek Bachchan In The Tamil Version Of 'Guru'?

Guru is a famous film released in the year 2007 and was highly praised for its content and performances. The plot of this film is loosely inspired by the Reliance founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, who set up an empire for himself in the country. This film was also released in the Tamil language and not many people know that the dubbing for Abhishek Bachchan’s character, in the Tamil version, was done by superstar Suriya. He was also heavily praised by the Tamil viewers as they felt that he did justice to the character in every way possible.

Guru is a critically-acclaimed biopic film that hit the theatres in the year 2007. This film created a lot of buzz amongst the fans as it was narrating the story of India’s biggest business tycoon, Dhirubhai Ambani. Due to the intense nature of the story and its ability to reach a wider audience, the film was also released in Tamil and Telugu languages, where it performed decently at the box office. According to a report by an online entertainment portal, India Glitz, Suriya’s voice was given to the lead character Gurukant Desai in the Tamil version and the actor took up the role without any objection.

The report also suggests that Suriya decided to go forward with the dubbing role due to the close bond he shares with director Mani Ratnam. Actor Suriya was introduced to Tamil cinema through Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies with the film Nerukku Naer. His breakthrough film Aayitha Ezhuthu was also a Mani Ratnam venture which is remembered even today as a classic piece of cinema. The two artists hence share a strong bond that has grown over the years. According to India Glitz, Suriya decided to take up the dubbing role out of gratitude for the filmmaker.

South Indian actor Nasser dubbed for Mithun Chakraborty’s character, Manikdas Gupta, who has a pivotal role in the storyline. Actor Madhavan was also an integral part of the original film and he dubbed for his own character in the Tamil version as well.

