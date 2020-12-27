Do You Know Suriya's Film 'Mounam Pesiyathe' Marks Neha Pendse's Debut In Tamil Movies?

Neha Pendse is a popular TV actor known for her role in the TV show May I Come in Madam?. She has appeared in several Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. Neha Pendse made her debut in movies with a Hindi film and soon moved on to appear in films in the South. She is quite known for her character in the film Mounam Pesiyadhe, a Tamil film. Did you know she made her debut in Tamil films with the role Mahalakshmi, opposite Suriya?

Neha Pendse's movie Mounam Pesiyadhe

Mounam Pesiyadhe is a Tamil language romantic drama film which released in 2002. Directed by Ameer, the film starred Suriya, Trisha, Neha Pendse and Nandha in the lead roles. Neha Pendse portrays the role of Mahalakshmi in the film. A major part of the film was shot in Pondichery and turned out to be a super hit at the box office.

Mounam Pesiyadhe was later remade in Telugu as Aadanthe Ado Type. The entire cast of the film was critically appreciated for their roles in the film. Moreover, Neha came under the limelight with this film itself. The film Moounam Pesiyadhe follows the story of a man who is misogynistic towards women but his behaviour soon starts to change when he falls in love with a woman.

Suriya's movies

Suriya’s Mounam Pesiyadhe marked the debut of Neha Pendse in Tamil movies. Apart from Mounam Pesiyadhe, Suriya is also known for his movies Nandha, Pithamagan, Kaakha Kaakha and Varanam Aayiram. Suriya’s movies are generally commercially hit. He got his first breakthrough role with Nandha and gave many award-winning performances, later. Suriya made his debut as a TV presenter in the year 2012, with the Tamil version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in the film Soorarai Pottru. He will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film. The biographical drama film is based on the life of Nambri Narayanan a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

