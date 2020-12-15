Suriya To Launch Actor Arun Vijay's Son Arnav In His Next Production Venture

On Monday, December 14th, South actor Arun Vijay revealed that his son Arnav Vijay is all set to make his acting debut in the film industry. Taking to Twitter, he also unveiled that his son is going to be a part of actor Suriya’s upcoming production venture. While making the announcement, he went on to share adorable pictures of his son. Check it out here:

In the pictures shared by Arun, he can be seen embracing his son while sharing an infectious smile. In another photo, his son can be seen staring away from the camera while striking a pose. In the caption, the actor mentions that he ‘feels good’ and ‘proud’ that his son is going to be launched by Suriya.

With all your blessings, extremely happy to announce that my son Arnav Vijay is making his debut today! Proud that he will be launched by Actor @Suriya_offl's @2D_ENTPVTLTD. Feels good to continue the camaraderie generation after generation. Couldn't have asked for more.🙏 #AVJ pic.twitter.com/fxLt77uS6Y — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) December 14, 2020

As soon as the announcement was made, fans of the actor couldn’t control their happiness and flooded his tweet with congratulatory messages. While some said that they are ‘excited’ to watch the project, while many others extended their ‘best wishes’ for the son. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

congrats anna 😇❤ — VENKATESH_offl_✨ (@Venkatesh9718) December 14, 2020

Congrats sir — Masshari (@Masshar63783914) December 14, 2020

Exciting news. Congratulations and best wishes bro :) — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 14, 2020

Although makers have remained the details of the upcoming project under wraps, fans are eagerly waiting for them to share details about the film’s plot. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Suriya is producing a film. He began his production venture back in the year 2015 by producing Jyothika starrer 36 Vayadhinile.

Post which he has bankrolled several hit projects including Pasanga 2, Jackpot, Soorarai Pottru and more. On the professional front, Suriya is all set to make a cameo appearance in Madhavan directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical film is based on the life of a former aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayan of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was allegedly accused of espionage.

(Promo Image Source: Arun Vijay Twitter & Suriya Instagram)

