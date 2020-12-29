DYK Suriya's 'Aadhavan' Was Based On Mohanlal's Classic 'His Highness Abdullah'?

South Indian actor Suriya is considered one of Tamil cinema's biggest superstars. He has been included in the Forbes celebrity 100 list on the basis of earning. He made his debut in 1997 with Nerukku Ner and received fame in 2001 with Nandha (2001). He is famously known for his role as a police officer in the Singham trilogy. He is the son of Tamil actor, Sivakumar. In 2009, Suriya featured in a movie named Aadhavan. Fans will be surprised to know about Aadhavan movie trivia that the movie is based on Mohanlal's His Highness Abdullah.

Also Read: 'Vaaranam Aayiram' and other Suriya movies that feature an ensemble cast

Suriya's Aadhavan is based on Mohanlal's His Highness Abdullah?

Suriya's Aadhavan was a Tamil-language movie, released in 2009 and the story revolved around a sharpshooter. The protagonist was hired by Dr Reddy to kill a magistrate who was about to disclose the list of culprits involved in an organ racket. The film was a hit at the box office but received mixed reviews. The movie also features Nayantara in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Bharath Murali, Vadivelu, Anand Babu, Ramesh Khanna, B. Saroja Devi, Rahul Dev, Sayaji Shinde. According to IMDb, the movie is based on Mohanlal's His Highness Abdullah. Not only this movie but 1996 Tamil movie Mettukudi 2016 Bangladeshi remake titled Shikari were based on Mohanlal's movie.

Also Read: Suriya played a Sri Lankan Tamil for the first time in his career in THIS film, read

Mohanlal's His Highness Abdullah

The Malayalam-language movie was released in 1990 with Mohanlal in the lead role. The film was the debut production of Mohanlal's company Pranavam Arts. The film also featured Nedumudi Venu, Gautami, Sreenivasan, Thikkurissy Sukumaran Nair and Mamukkoya. The story revolved around a Qawalli singer and his project to kill the head of the family who hired him. The movie became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of the year.

Also Read: Suriya performed most of his stunts on his own in 'Ayan'; read trivia

Suriya's movies

While Suriya made his debut in 1997, he had various commercially successful movies. Suriya's movies that remain widely popular include Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, Ghajini, and many more. His movie Singham had a Bollywood remake with Ajay Devgn in the lead. On the other hand, Ghajini also had Bollywood remake with Aamir Khan in the lead. Suriya also has his own production house named 2D Entertainment.

Also Read: Suriya To Launch Actor Arun Vijay's Son Arnav In His Next Production Venture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.