Did You Know Suriya Named His Production Company From First Letters Of His Children's Name

Suriya is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian movie industry. Suriya’s movies like NGK, Kaappaan, Thaanaa Serndha Joottam, Ponmagal Vandhal, Soorarai Pottru, and more have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. The well-appreciated actor turned into a producer long ago, having his next production venture coming soon. But, fans will be surprised to know that Suriya has named his production company after the first letters of his children’s name. Read further ahead to know more about Suriya news and Suriya trivia.

Also Read | Did You Know Mahesh Babu Was A Schoolmate Of Suriya's Brother Karthi?

Trivia about Suriya's production company

After gaining a lot of success and appreciation as an actor in the South Indian movie industry, Suriya opened his own production company. The name of Suriya’s production house is 2D Entertainment. According to reports from Hindustan Times, his production company, 2D Entertainment is named after Suriya’s children, Diya and Dev’s first letters of their names. Suriya has produced many movies over the years including Pasanga 2 and 24. The actor turned producer has also produced his wife and South Indian actor, Jyothika’s comeback movie 36 Vayadhinile and other movies like Magalir Mattum and Ponmagal Vandal.

Now, Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment is all set for their next venture. In his upcoming movie, Suriya has cast South Indian celebrity Arun Vijay’s son Arnav Vijay as he makes his acting debut in the industry. Recently, on December 14, 2020, Arun Vijay took to his official Instagram handle in order to announce that his son is “making his debut today”.

Arun Vijay also mentioned that he is proud of the fact that his son is being launched by actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Arun Vijay revealed that it “feels good” to continue the camaraderie generation after generation and that he “couldn’t have asked for more”.

Also Read | DYK Suriya's 'Aadhavan' Was Based On Mohanlal's Classic 'His Highness Abdullah'?

Also Read | Suriya Was Considered Second Option For Thalapathy Vijay's Role In This Movie

According to reports from the same entertainment daily, Suriya will be reuniting with director Pandiraj for his upcoming production. The duo, Suriya and Pandiraj, are known for making the successful movie, Pasanga 2. The movie is still in the works and is still in the production phase. The rest of the cast for the movie is yet to be known. No official date for the release of Suriya’s 2D Entertainment’s upcoming movie has been announced.

Also Read | 'Vaaranam Aayiram' And Other Suriya Movies That Feature An Ensemble Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.