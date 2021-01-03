Suriya Was Considered Second Option For Thalapathy Vijay's Role In This Movie

Suriya has won the hearts of the audiences with his performances in films time and again. His career graph has soared ever since he began his journey in the entertainment industry. What is lesser known about Suirya is that he was also considered for one of the main characters in the Thalapathy Vijay's films. Read to know which movie that was.

Nanban movie trivia

According to IMDB trivia, superstar Suriya was considered as the second option for Thalapathy Vijay's character in the film Nanban. There were issues with Vijay who could not cut his hair short for his role is Nanban because he was also shooting for Velayutham simultaneously. But things went through and Vijay went on to play one of the audiences favourite characters Panchavan Pariventhan.

Nanban was one of the funniest movies released in 2012. This coming-of-age movie was helmed by Shanker. It is the remake of Raju Hirani's blockbuster film 3 Idiots which in turn was based on the novel authored by Chetan Bhagat. Nanban cast includes Thalapathy Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Illeana D'Cruz, Sathyaraj and Sathyan in prominent roles.

The music for the film was composed by Harris Jayaraj. Nanban was also screen at the Melbourne Film Festival as well. The movie was nominated for several awards. Thalapathy Vijay also won the Entertainer Of The Year award because of his performance in this movie. The film was also dubbed in Telugu which was titled as Snehitudu.

The songs from his movie were also a huge hit among the audiences. Its song Yendhan Kan Munne has over 62K views on YouTube and En Friends Pola Yaaru Machan has over 82K views on YouTube. The song Asku Alaska is the most popular song from the movie which has over 495K views on YouTube.

Thalapathy Vijay's movies have always entertained the audiences. He has starred in some of the blockbuster movies. Some of the most popular of Thalapathy Vijay's movies are Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Kushi, Priyamaanavale and Thirumalai. His most popular film is Theri which is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all times. Vijay is also a notable playback singer of the Tamil industry. He has been nominated several times for the Filmfare award for his stellar performances in films. His song Selfie Pulla which also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of his most popular songs. It has over 83 million views on YouTube.

Image courtesy- @actorsuriya and @actor_vijay_offci Instagram

