Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update For Aug 13, 2020: Asawari Sees Soham Washing Dishes

Agga Bai Sasubai is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The show features Tejashree Pradhan, Nivedita Saraf, Girish Oak, Ravi Patwardhan, and Ashutosh Patki in lead roles. Fresh episodes for the show started airing from July 13, 2020. Tejashree Pradhan plays the role of Shubhra Kamat, Nivedita Saraf essays the role of Asawari, Girish Oak stars as Abhijeet, while Ashutosh Patki plays the role of Soham in the show.

In the latest episode of the TV show, Asawari prepares Kheer and takes it to Soham. When she enters Abhi's Kitchen, she sees Soham dishwashing and that breaks her down. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 13, 2020:

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 13, 2020

While Asawari prepares Kheer, Shubhra comes in the kitchen and asks the reason for preparing Kheer. Asawari feels good because he feels Soham has changed. Asawari expresses how she feels about Soham and she wants the best for him and Shubhra. Asawari says she is going to give it Soham.

ALSO READ | Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update August 10, 2020: Soham To Work With Abhijeet

Meanwhile, Soham is frustrated because he has work in the kitchen. He goes to the counter to get the fan as there is no fan in the dishwashing area. While the fan is set up, the chili powder that is there in the kitchen blows away, getting into everyone's eyes. Asawari arrives at Abhi's kitchen and she serves everyone the Kheer she prepared. When she is about to serve Abhijeet, he says she should give it to Soham.

ALSO READ | Agga Bai Sasubai Written Update July 20, 2020: Asawari Makes A Promise To Shubhra

Soham sees this and pretends that he is overworking. Asawari feels emotional and questions why he is washing dishes when he has come to learn about managing the restaurant. Asawari holds Soham's hand and takes him out. While taking him out, Abhijeet sees this and questions as to what happened. Asawari gets furious at Abhijeet and he gets to know how Soham is trying to manipulate his mother.

ALSO READ | 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update For July 16, 2020: Soham Arrives Home Drunk

Asawari takes Soham at home and asks him to rest. Soham tries to put down Abhijeet and says that Abhijeet made him wash dishes. Asawari feels bad for his condition and starts crying. Soham tells him that his hands are burning by washing all the dishes and that Abhijeet made him wash the washroom, however, Soham says his mother came to pick him up. Asawari starts applying the medication and Soham begins to wonder how Abhijeet is going to face trouble.

ALSO READ | 'Aggabai Sasubai' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Soham Gets A New Job

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.