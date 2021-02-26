Swamini Fame Uma Hrishikesh To Replace Tejashri Pradhan As Shubra In 'Agga Bai Soonbai'

Popular Marathi show Aggabai Sasubai won hearts with its gripping storyline and an ensemble cast. The show starred Nivedita Saraf in the role of Asawari, a simple housewife while actor Girish Oak portrayed the role of the hotelier, who falls in love and marries Asawari. The show beautifully depicted the love story of two middle-aged people who decide to start the second innings of their lives with each other. The cast of Aggabai Sasubai also starred Tejashri Pradhan in the pivotal role of Shubhra, Asawari's daughter-in-law and friend. Zee Marathi released a promo of the new show Agga Bai Soonbai, introducing a new Shubhra.

About Uma Hrishikesh, new Shubhra in Agga Bai Soonbai

Actor Uma Hrishikesh will now be stepping into the shoes of Tejashri Pradhan and star as the new Shubhra in the new show Agga Bai Soonbai. Uma Hrishikesh took Instagram to reveal her new character and join the cast of Agga Bai Soonbai. Along with the new promo, Uma Hrishikesh wrote in the caption, "असं म्हणतात की कलाकाराची एक भूमिका हे त्याच्यासाठी एक आयुष्य असतं. तुमच्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादाने नवीन आयुष्य सुरु करत्ये . आजपर्यंत तूम्ही उदंड प्रेम केलत. तसच प्रेम अता पुन्हा कराल याची खात्री आहे . तुमचे आशिर्वाद , तुमचा पाठिंबा कायम असुदे. 🙏🙏🙏🙏" (sic). Earlier, the actor starred in the popular Marathi TV show Swamini in which she essayed the role of Parwatibai Sadashivrao Peshwe.

The new promo of the show is a little different from the previous show. Actor Girish Oak who earlier portrayed a hotelier will be seen taking care of household chores. Nivedita Saraf aka Asawari who was earlier seen as a housewife will be seen as a businesswoman. Meanwhile, Uma Hrishikesh who will portray the role of Shubhra will be embracing motherhood on the show. Actor Adwait Dadarkar will also join Agga bai soonbai cast as the new Soham instead of Ashutosh Patki and will essay the role of Asawari's business partner, on the show.

