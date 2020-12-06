Did You Know 'Temper' Is Jr NTR's Third Movie With Kajal Aggarwal? Read

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Temper is a Telugu language actioner that stars Jr. NTR, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal in the leading roles. The film is penned by Vakkantham Vamsi. The plot of the film follows the life of a corrupt police officer who has a change of heart after he gets involved in a rape case. Temper is Jr. NTR's third movie with Kajal Aggarwal. Read ahead to know more interesting Temper movie trivia.

Temper movie trivia

According to IMDb, the Telugu actioner is Jr. NTR's third movie with actor Kajal Aggarwal. The report also suggests that Temper is Puri Jagannadh first film whose story was written by Vakkantham Vamsi instead of him. Another interesting trivia is that Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a remake of the actioner. The Bollywood film Simmba stars Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhartha Jadhav in the leading roles.

Temper received positive reviews from the audience and became a commercial success. Apart from Simmba, the film was also remade in Tamil as Ayogya that released in the year 2019. Apart from leading cast, Temper also features Posani Krishna Murali, Madhuurima, Apoorva Srinivasan, Subbaraju, Amit Tiwari, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Sapthagiri, Tanikella Bharani, Sonia Aggarwal. Jaya Prakash Reddy and many others.

Jr. NTR's movies

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly recognised as Jr. NTR, is known for his predominant works in the Telugu film industry. The actor has worked in over 29 films in his career life of around 20 years. Jr. NTR has earned several accolades for his versatility and performance. Jr NTR made his debut as a child artist in Ramayanam in the year 1996. He bagged the National Film Award for Best Children's Film for his performance in the film. Later, he went on to star in Ninnu Choodalani in the year 2001.

Jr NTR has featured in various television shows such as Dhee 2, Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, Bhaktha Markandeya and Dhee 10. The films that starred Jr. NTR include Student No.1, Allari Ramudu, Simhadri, Andhrawala, Narasimhudu, Chintakayala Ravi and Baadshah. The actor received the Best Actor-Telugu for the 63rd Filmfare Awards South for the film Temper.

