Jr NTR, Ram Charan And Team 'RRR' Travel To Mahabaleshwar For A Brief Schedule Of The Film

The team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR resumed shooting for the upcoming film since October 5, 2020. Now, the movie’s official social media page shared the news that they are currently shooting in Mahabaleshwar for a brief period. Read along to take a look at the post.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Extend Diwali Wishes In Special RRR Style; Pics Inside

Team RRR travels to Mahabaleshwar for a brief schedule

The cast and crew of SS Rajamouli’s 2021 movie RRR have now travelled to Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra for filming a brief sequence in the movie. The news was shared on the film’s official Instagram page yesterday along with a short BTS video. The caption said, “It's time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of #Mahabaleshwar with @jrntr & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)”.

More about the movie

RRR is a Telugu period action drama that is written by SS Rajamouli and will be directed by him too. The fictional story revolves around India’s freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju who fought against the British Raj and Komaram Bheem who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad. The movie is slated to release on January 8, 2021, with its Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil dubbed versions releasing with it simultaneously.

Also Read: Jr NTR Meets Director Atlee In Chennai Amidst 'RRR' Shoot, Leaves Fans Hoping For A Collab

The lead cast of the movie includes N. T. Rama Rao Jr. playing Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan playing Alluri Sitarama Raju. Other pivotal toles are portrayed by Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ray Stevenson as Scott and Alison Doody as Lady Scott. Supporting actors include Samuthirakani, Spandan Chaturvedi as young Sita, Chatrapathi Sekhar, whereas Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be seen making cameo appearances.

The movie was first announced by SS Rajamouli in October 2017; he said that his next project will be produced by D. V. V. Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. In March of 2018, the director shared that the movie will be starring Ram Charan and Jr.NTR and was tentatively named RRR but was later confirmed as the official title. The principal photography began in November 2018 and took place in Hyderabad, Vadodara as well as Bulgaria. Devgn commenced hi schedule in January 2020, then the filming went on halt due to the ongoing pandemic since March and began again on October 5, 2020

Also Read: Charan's List Of Awards And Nominations Received Over The Years

Also Read: Jr. NTR Teamed Up With Brother Kalyan Ram For The 1st Time In 'Jai Lava Kusa': Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.