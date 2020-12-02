Jr NTR Meets Director Atlee In Chennai Amidst 'RRR' Shoot, Leaves Fans Hoping For A Collab

Jr NTR recently met director Atlee in Chennai, fueling speculations about a possible collaboration between the two artists. According to a report by The News Minute, the meeting happened last week to carry the film narration process forward. They are both expected to work together in 2021 after they wrap up the films in hand. These collaboration rumours started surfacing last year but there has been no official announcement regarding the project.

Actor Jr NTR has lately been busy with the shooting schedule of his upcoming big-budget film, RRR, also known as Roudram Ranam Rudhram. According to the latest reports by The News Minute, Jr NTR has already been gearing up for his next film. He will reportedly be collaborating with the critically-acclaimed director, Atlee, who has worked on films like Bigil, Their, and Mersal, in the past.

The duo allegedly met last week in Chennai to discuss the plot and storyline of the probable film. The actor-director duo is planning to begin working on this film in the second half of 2021. A source close to the development also told The News Minute that the team is planning to make an official announcement on the occasion of Sankranti 2021. The film is expected to have a mass-appeal as it would combine two leading elements of Kollywood.

Currently, Jr NTR has been working on the much-awaited biopic film, RRR. The plot of this film is expected to revolve around two famous personalities, named Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It will star Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who will be making her south debut with this film.

This SS Rajamouli film had been in the news lately as they had finished a 50-day night schedule with utmost precision and focus. The team finished a major fight sequence during this schedule and is planning to move to other exotic locations to finish the rest of the film. The film RRR had been initially scheduled for January 2021 but was pushed due to the ongoing pandemic.

