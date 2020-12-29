Did You Know Thala Ajith Had Asked SJ Suryah To Approach Him If He Had A Good Script?

Thala Ajith’s Vaali is a major part of his filmography which worked extremely well amidst the audience for its promising content and performances. The plot of the film revolved around twin brothers and their polar opposite personalities which create a lot of trouble for the female lead, who is in love with one of them. The film was directed by SJ Suryah, who made his debut through this romantic thriller. However, were you aware that Thala Ajith had a huge role in getting SJ Suryah his debut film? He was the one who asked Suryah to approach him with a good script if he had any.

How SJ Suryah landed in Thala Ajith’s Vaali?

Vaali is a renowned romantic thriller film which set the foundation stone for Thala Ajith’s stardom in the Tamil film industry. This film hit the theatres in April 1999 and witnessed a good run at the box office as fans were quite elated with the storyline. According to a report by 93.5 Suryan FM, director SJ Suryah made his debut with Vaali because of Thala Ajith’s encouraging offer.

Thala Ajith and SJ Suryah reportedly worked together for the first time on the film Aasai, which starred the superstar in the lead role. SJ Suryah was an assistant director to filmmaker Vasanth and it was the turning point in the former’s life. Thala Ajith reportedly asked Suryah to prepared a good script for him and promised the aspiring artist that he would give him a chance to make his Kollywood debut. This opportunity worked positively for both the artists as the film is remembered even today amongst the audiences.

Vaali was also the first film where Thala Ajith played a double role and both his characters had distinct personalities. The actor was also heavily criticized for taking such a risky decision at an early stage of his career. Thala Ajith had also mentioned in an interview in 2000 that people were sceptical about his film and most of his companions even stated that it would never get released. However, when the film hit the theatres, it left the people awestruck and also went on to become Thala Ajith’s first hit flick after five consecutive flops.

