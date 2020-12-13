Thala Ajith's Heavy Dappankuthu Numbers That Will Energise Fans Instantly

Thala Ajith is a popular artist who has appeared in more than 50 movies in his entire career so far. Though he is best known for his spectacular acting skills, his heavy dappankuthu songs are also pretty famous among his fans. Dappankuthu is a popular Tamil folk dance and a music genre mostly seen in several Tamil movies. Thala Ajith has performed to several heavy dappankuthu numbers in his entire career such as Adchithuku, Machi Open The Bottle, Jing Chikka, Aaluma Doluma and many others. Let’s take a look at some of the best Thala Ajith’s songs that will energise everyone.

Thala Ajith’s songs that feature heavy dappankuthu

‘Jing Chikka’

Jing Chikka is one of the most popular ones from Thala Ajith’s songs’ list. Sung by Magizhini Manimaaran and Pushpavanam Kuppusamy, the song features many other cast members of the movie. The song is a part of the movie Veeram released in 2014 and known for its ultimate mass numbers. The movie included actors namely Tamannah, Bala, Santhanam, Pradeep Rawat and others. The music of the movie was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

‘Adchithooku’

Adchithooku is one of Thala Ajith’s songs from his movie Viswasam that released in 2019. The song was sung by D. Imman, Aditya Gadhavi and Narayanan while the soundtrack was composed by D. Imman. Viveka was the lyricist of the song. The entire soundtrack of the movie received amazing reviews from the audiences.

‘Adhaaru Adhaaru’

From the 2015 movie Yennai Arindhaal, the song depicts a wedding scene in which Thala Ajith can be seen dancing with immense joy. Written by Vignesh Shivan, the song was sung by Gaana Bala and Vijay Prakash. All the other songs in the movie were written by Thamarai except this. The Telugu and Kannada tracks were also released for Thala Ajith’s songs in the film.

‘Machi Open The Bottle’

Mankatha, released in 2011, consisted of the song ‘Machi Open The Bottle’ in which Thala Ajith can be seen dancing in a bar with utmost energy. Written by Vaali, the song was orchestrated by Premji Amaren and sung by him as well. Other singers included Mano, Tippu, Naveen and Haricharan.



‘Thalai Viduthalai’

The song Thalai Viduthalai is from Thala Ajith’s movie Vivegam released in 2017. Though the movie wasn't received well by the audience, the soundtrack was loved by the fans. The song was written by Siva and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Harish Swaminathan and Ajith Kumar.

