Did You Know Thala Ajith Is A Great Cook Who Specializes In Making Chicken Biryani?

Thala Ajith is one of the most celebrated actors of the South Indian film industry. Apart from acting, he is also interested in a variety of other art forms and activities including photography, cars, bikes, and cooking. Did you know that the much-loved actor is a specialist in chicken biryani and has left a number of people surprised with his skills? Previously, director Venkat Prabhu had tweeted about Thala Ajith’s chicken biryani which was also served on the sets of Mankatha, which became a memorable moment for the entire cast and crew.

Thala Ajith’s cooking skills

Thala Ajith is a much-loved actor who has lately been working on the much-anticipated film, Valimai. He made his debut with a small role in the film En Veedu En Kanavar, and went on to star in a variety of blockbuster films. It is a known fact amongst Thala fans that the actor has a special liking towards high-tech bikes and cars, which is also visible in his movie selections. According to Pinkvilla, another hobby that has been maintained by Thala Ajith, over the years, is cooking. The actor cooks exceptionally well and also treats his industry friends to delicious biryanis once in a while.

Back in 2010, Thala Ajith had surprised the cast and crew of Mankatha with home-cooked chicken biryani. Director of the film Venkat Prabhu had tweeted about the incident while speaking highly of Thala Ajith’s biryani. In the tweet, he mentioned that they had been shooting for the interval block when Thala Ajith decided to cook some biryani for them. He also asked fans to remember the little anecdote every time they witnessed the chessboard scene in Mankatha. Have a look at the tweet made by the director, a few months back.

On the work front, Thala Ajith will soon be seen playing the lead role in the Tamil film, Valimai. The film is being written and directed by H Vinoth while the production is being carried out by Boney Kapoor. This film is also expected to star Bollywood beauties like Janhvi Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Ajith fan page Instagram

