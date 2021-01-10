Did You Know Thala Ajith Was Honoured With Tamil Nadu's 'Kalaimamani' Award?

Thala Ajith aka Ajith Kumar is best known for his Tamil films. The superstar has churned out more than 50 films to date. From beginning his career with a minor role in the 1990's Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar, Thala Ajith's career has been a huge inspiration for all the budding stars. Be it a romantic role or an action star, the south superstar has successfully gained popularity with each superhit film.

Did you know Ajith was honoured with 'Kalaimamani' award?

Thala Ajith has not only churned out superhit films but he has also been honoured with multiple awards and accolades for his work. The actor has won three Filmfare awards for the Best Actor in Tamil cinema. One of such great accolades is the famous 'Kalaimamani' award. In the year 2000, Thala won this honour in the art and literature category.

The Kalaimamani award a state award honoured by Tamil Nadu state, India. Officially titled Jayalalithaa Award, these accolades are presented for people who are excellent in the field of art and literature. These awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram (literature, music and theatre).

On the work front:

Ajith Kumar was last seen in two films in 2019. In 2020, the actor did not appear in any film. He last worked in Nerkonda Paarvai. This film is the Tamil remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink. Apart from Thala Ajith, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in the lead roles, with Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Aswin Rao, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, and Jayaprakash in the supporting roles.

The actor will be next seen in Valimai. This is an upcoming action-drama starring Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu and others. Helmed by H. Vinoth, the filmmaker has also penned the film. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The action film was supposed to release in November 2020, however, the release was postponed due to the pandemic. According to the reports, the film resumed its shooting in September 2020. However, no release date has been issued for the film.

