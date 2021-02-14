Did You Know Thalapathy Vijay Used His Real-name As Screen Name In All These Films?

Thalapathy Vijay has been a part of the South Indian Cinema for more than 25 years now and has acted in more than 64 films as a lead actor. Because of his contribution to the evolution of the Tamil Cinema, the actor has bagged numerous accolades. Alongside being an actor, Vijay also runs a production house Vidhya-Vijay Productions, which had bankrolled several films in Tamil cinema. Thalapathy Vijay has also charmed the audience by playing characters with his own name. Take a look at the list of such films below.

Thalapathy Vijay's movies with characters of his own name

Naalaiya Theerpu

Directed by Vijay’s father, SA Chandrasekhar, the film is an action drama released in 1992. The film marked the debut of Vijay as the lead and also features Keerthana and Easwari Rao. The plot revolves around a mother who is molested by her husband, who has affairs with several other women. The mother raises their son (played by Vijay) on her own. In the latter scenes, things seem to change as the son grows up.

Sendhoorapandi

Released in 1993, the action-romance drama is directed by SA Chandrasekhar. It features Vijay and Yuvarani in the lead roles and has Vijayakanth and Gouthami in essential roles. The film was a commercial hit and was also dubbed in Hindi as Thakur Bhavani Singh in the year 2007.

Rasigan

The action-romantic drama is written and directed by Chandrasekhar, starring his son Vijay and Sanghavi in the lead roles. With this film, Vijay made his singing debut through the song Bombay City Sukka Roti. The box-office hit film featured Vijay as Ilaiya Thalapathy for the first time.

Vasantha Vaasal

Released in 1996, Vasantha Vaasal is another action-romance directed by M. R. It stars Vijay and Swathi in the lead roles. Mansoor Ali Khan, Vadivelu and Kovai Sarala can be seen in the supporting roles. The hit film was later dubbed in Hindi as Sirf Tum Hi Tum.

Once More

The rom-com drama directed by Chandrasekhar was released in the year 1997. It stars Vijay, Sivaji Ganesan, Simran and Saroja Devi in the lead roles. The box-office hit film was remade in the Telugu language as Daddy Daddy.

Neeruku Naer

The action-comedy thriller film was produced by Mani Ratnam. Helmed by Vasanth, the film was released in 1997, featuring Vijay, Suriya, Simran, Kausalya, Raghuvaran, and several others in the essential roles. The film received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Endrendrum Kadhal

Released in 1999, the romantic drama is written, directed and co-produced by Manoj Bhatnagar. It features Vijay and Rambha as the lead and Raghuvaran, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bhanupriya, Radha Ravi and others in the essential roles. Director Manoj Bhatnagar has also composed the music of the film.

Priyamaanavale

The romantic-drama was helmed by K Selva Bharathy and was released in 2000. The film features Vijay and Simran as the lead with SP Balasubrahmanyam, Vivek and Radhika Chaudhari in the supporting roles. The film was a commercial success and received positive reviews from critics.

Image Source: A still from Master

