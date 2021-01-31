Did You Know Thalapathy Vijay's Production House Is Named After His Sister?

Thalapathy Vijay has been a part of over 60 films in the Tamil film industry over the last 25 years. The actor made his debut in 1992 with the movie Naalaiya Theerpu. He is mainly known for his drama movies in Kollywood with high-octane action sequences and entertaining dance numbers. Thalapathy Vijay's movies include massive blockbusters like Kaththi, Sachein, Sivakasi, Pokkiri, Theri, Mersal, Thuppakki and the recently released Master among many others. Read on to know some interesting trivia about the celebrated superstar. Did you know that Thalapathy Vijay's production house is named after his sister?

Thalapathy Vijay trivia

As reported in DNA, Vijay named his production house called V.V. Productions, where the name stands for both Vijay and Vidhya. His sister passed away at a very young age, and to remember her, Vijay had named his production house as Vidhya-Vijay Productions. Vijay did his first movie under this production house, the movie was Naalaiya Theerpu. V.V. Productions ventured into film productions in the year 1984 with Veettuku Oru Kannagi, the film was directed by Vijay's father S. A. Chandrasekhar starring Vijayakanth and Saritha in lead roles. Following the success of the movie Nanbargal which was released in 1991, the production house released many successful movies under its banner.

Before being launched by his father into the world of cinema as a lead star, Vijay had featured in many movies as a child artist. Till now, the Tamil superstar has appeared in more than 64 films in his career. He completed 25 years in the film industry this year on January 17. Out of the 60+ films that he has starred in, Vijay has worked in around 15 movies which were directed by his father S. A. Chandrasekhar.

Along with acting, dancing, and playback singing, Vijay is also a well-known philanthropist. His organization named Vijay Makkal Iyakkam was officially launched in July 2009. Vijay recently featured in the movie named Master which raked positive reviews from both audience and critics alike. The action entertainer went on to gross over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office despite releasing amidst the pandemic. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

