Vijay Deverakonda's 'Yevade Subramanyam': Only Indian Film Shot At Everest's Highest Point

Yevade Subramanyam a Telugu movie that came out in 2015. The film was directed by debutante filmmaker Nag Ashwin and was about a man named Nani and the adventures in his life when things suddenly take a unique turn. The film had Nani playing the role of Subramanyam "Subbu", Malavika Nair playing the role of Anandi "Nandi" and Vijay Deverakonda playing the role of Rishi with the mixture of epic adventures in the Himalayas. But did you know Yevade Subramanyam was the first Indian feature film to be shot 5000m above sea level? Read ahead to know more about the film.

Yevade Subramanyam trivia

In the film, fans see Nani's character Subbu going through a very hard time when Rishi (played by Vijay Deverakonda) arrives in his life suddenly. Rishi promises to help him out in exchange for a trip to Dudh Koshi. Dudh Koshi is a river in eastern Nepal and is the highest river in terms of elevation. Thus, much of the movie is shot in the Himalayas and Yevade Subramanyam is actually the first Indian feature film to be shot at Everest's highest points.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin on shooting the film

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin also gave an interview to Deccan Chronicle where he talked about his experience while shooting in such locations. The filmmaker started his interview by mentioning that if one were to google Lukla (where they were shooting), it is one of the '10 scariest airports' and was the number one in the list as well. He further added that there had been many accidents at the airport and they were always in such a location where the film had to be shot.

The director then mentioned, 'One day we tried shooting at 6.30 am when the sun was just coming up. It was so cold that the actors couldn’t say their lines, they were just stuttering'. He also added that it was so cold that the actors thought they would lose their fingers. Ashwin finally mentioned that the crew also met Amelia Hillary, who was the granddaughter of Sir Edmond Hillary, the first person to climb Mount Everest along with Tenzing Norgay.

