Suresh Gopi Roped In To Play Vijay Deverakonda's Father In 'Fighter', Read Details

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Fighter opposite Pati Patni aur Woh actor Ananya Panday. Fighter movie is directed by Puri Jagannadh and there has been a new addition to the cast of the Telugu film. The director has roped in a well known Malayalam actor to play the role of Vijay Deverakonda's father in the movie. Read on to know about the latest addition to the cast and more about the much-aniticipated film.

Suresh Gopi to play Vijay Deverakonda's father in Fighter

Fighter is an action movie directed by Puri Jagannadh. Jointly produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Connects, the film stars South superstar and Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverokonda in the lead. Ananya Panday is all set to play the female lead in Fighter, her first Telugu film.

According to a report by Tollywood.net, the director has roped in Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi to portray Vijay's father on screen. The film banks heavily on a father-son relationship, which is why it was important to cast someone not known much in the Telugu film industry to bring out freshness on the screen.

The film belongs to the action romantic genre and is slated to release next year in summer all across India and the filming of the movie is said to resume in December. Vijay Deverakonda also revealed that he had been working out during the lockdown to maintain his fitness for Fighter, which is a pan Indian movie. According to Vijay, Fighter will blow away everyone.

Suresh Gopi's movies

Suresh Gopi is a well-known actor in the Malayalam film industry and a Rajya Sabha MP. He has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and some Hindi films too in his career. Gopi has been a part of at least 81 films till now and also won the National Film Award for his film, Kaliyattam. He also bagged the Kerala State Film Award for the best actor category for the same film. Some of his best works include Lelam, The Tiger, Pathram, Ekalavyan and Christian Brothers.

Image Credits: Suresh Gopi Official Instagram Account

