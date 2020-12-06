Did You Know Vijay Sethupathi Starred In Short Films Before Shining On The Big Screen?

In less than two decades, actor Vijay Sethupathi has managed to make a name for himself in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. He has delivered several stellar performances in films over the years and has also received many accolades for his acting skills in films like Master, '96, Vikram Vedha, Ka Pae Ranasingam, Super Deluxe and many more. The actor is also known for his roles in action films. However, speaking of Vijay Sethupathi’s films and his acting skills, did you know that the actor worked in a few short films before bagging a role in mainstream cinema?

Before making his debut on the silver screen, actor Vijay Sethupathi went on to work in several TV serials and short films. He worked in short films such as Thuru, Maa Thavam, Kadhalithu Paar, The Angel and many more. The actor also worked in a television show titled Penn in the year 2006 which aired for around 195 episodes and has also starred in the music videos of Machan Machan, Spirit of Chennai, Tea Podu, and Maatrangal Ondre Dhaan.

Post starring in several short films and TV shows, the actor went on to bag the lead role in Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakaatru that released in 2010. The film also starred Saranya Ponvannan and Vasundhara Kashyap in lead roles. The movie revolves around the tale of a single parent, a mother who through poverty and suffering, raises her only child. Her deep will to succeed against all odds is a lesson of courage for people all over the world. The actor then went on to give hit performances in films like Pizza, Super Deluxe, Petta, and many more

On the work front

Recently, Actor Indrajith Sukumaran joined the sets of Indhu VS' 19(1)(a) in Thodupuzha. Sukumaran shared a picture with his co-star Vijay Sethupathi and wrote, "Back to work after 9 months! On location with @actorvijaysethupathi for 19(1)(a), directed by debutant @indhusss." (sic) The film 19(1)(a) also stars Nithya Menen and Indran in lead roles. The film marks Indhu VS' directorial debut. Take a look at the post below.

