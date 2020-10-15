Vijay Sethupathi Adviced By Several South Indian Stars To Turn Down '800' Biopic

Vijay Sethupathi recently faced a lot of flak when the motion poster of his upcoming biopic released. Netizens flooded social media platforms where they expressed that the actor should not do a biopic on Muralitharan, who has made controversial statements against Tamilians in Sri Lanka in the past. Recently, many celebrities from the South Indian film industry advised Vijay Sethupathi to reconsider his decision of playing the lead in the biopic about the Sri Lankan cricketer.

South Indian celebrities request Vijay to step down from '800'

Film director Cheran took to his Twitter handle and wrote that Sethupathi must reconsider his choice of film. He further wrote that the film is not bigger than the fans who made him what he is today. Here is a rough translation of what he tweeted. "@VijaySethuOffl Tamils from all over the world doesn't want you to be a part of 800.. This film is not bigger than the people who made you live. Brother .. Leave it. There are many characters out there which can bring out the performer in you".

Another South Indian celebrity, Thamarai adviced Vijay to refrain from doing the film. She wrote in an open letter, “If Muralidaran was only a cricketer and an achiever, no one would objected you playing him on screen. Many had a balanced take on him playing for the Sri Lankan team. In fact, when his playing in the team was criticised during his early years, LTTE's chief Prabhakaran had said, 'Let's not hinder him from playing cricket. Let's take it as one of our boys playing the game'. But then, he became a Sinhalese politician. He became the loudspeaker to Rajapakse who was killing Tamils by the dozen. When Tamil blood was being spilled on Mullivaikkal, he rejoiced terming it as a good day. And he described the laments of Tamil mothers who were searching for their lost children as 'drama'. How could a professional actor like you fail to realise the fact that he was playing a role in the drama staged by the Sri Lankan government to hide its genocide?”

Another film director, R. Seenu Ramasamy wrote that Vijay Sethupathi would get more chances to win hearts of the viewers by his performances. He further shared on social media that he must not be a part of this film. The director further wrote that Vijay’s upcoming film Yaathum Oorey Yaavarum Kelir will touch the hearts of his fans and make people proud.

