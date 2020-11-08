Vijay Sethupathi's Awards And Accolades That The 'Super Deluxe' Actor Has Won So Far

Vijay Gurunatha Sethupathi Kalimuthu, most commonly known as Vijay Sethupathi, is one of the most popular Indian movie actor, producer, lyricist, and dialogue writer. The artist works predominantly in the Tamil movie industry, besides few Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi productions. The actor, who is referred to as Makkal Selvan by his fans and media, has starred in over 30 movies, including many successful ventures. Following a stint as an NRI accountant in Dubai, UAE, Vijay Sethupathi began considering acting as a career option. The actor made his acting debut working as a background actor, playing minor supporting roles for over five years, before playing his first lead character in Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010). Vijay Sethupathi's films like Pizza, Super Deluxe, Petta, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Here are the awards and accolades won by the actor throughout his career that fans would love to know about. Read further ahead to know more about the actor Vijay Sethupathi's awards and accolades.

Vijay Sethupathi's awards

Tamil Nadu State Film Awards (2012) as the Best Villain for Sundarapandian.

Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards (2012) as the Best Actor for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

Edison Awards (India) (2012) as the Best Male Rising Star for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

7th Vijay Awards (2012) as the Best Actor (Special Jury Award) for Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

SIIMA Awards (2012) as the Best Actor (critics) for Pizza.

Big FM Tamil Entertainment Awards (2012) as the BIG FM Most Entertaining Actor of the Year for Pizza.

Behindwoods Gold Medal (2013) as the Best Acting Performance for Soodhu Kavvum.

Behindwoods Gold Medal (2013) as the Best Acting Performance for Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

8th Vijay Awards (2013) as the Best Actor (Special Jury Award) for Soodhu Kavvum.

Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards (2016) as the Best Actor for Dharma Durai.

Asiavision Awards (2016) as the Best Actor for Dharma Durai.

Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards (2017) as the Best Villain Male for Vikram Vedha.

Filmfare Award for Best Actor Tamil as the Best Actor for Vikram Vedha.

Vijay Award for Best Actor (2017) as the Best Actor for Vikram Vedha.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (2019) as the Best Actor for Super Deluxe.

Filmfare Awards South (2019) as the Best Actor for '96.

