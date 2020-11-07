Vijay Sethupathi Joins Sets Of His First Full-length Malayalam Feature Film '19(1)(a)'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Friday, November 7, started shooting for his debut Malayalam movie 19(1)(a) with Nithya Menen in Thodupuzha, Idukki district. The film helmed by debutant Indhu VS also has Indrajith and Indrans in prominent roles. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi earlier was seen in a guest appearance in Malayalam film Marconi Mathai (2019). The Jayaram and Athmeeya Rajan starrer has Sethupathi playing himself.

All details about Vijay Sethupathi's Malayalam feature film

A few days ago, Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the title poster of his first Malayalam film. The movie that stars Nithya Menen, Indrajith and Indrans in pivotal roles is based on the Indian Constitution's Article 19(1)(a) that talks about freedom of speech and expression. Interestingly, the movie marks Nithya Menen's return to Mollywood after a hiatus.

19(1)(a) is written by Indhu VS. Maneesh Madhavan of Joseph (2018) fame will be handling the camera, and Vijai Shankar with be editing the film. '96 fame Govind Vasantha will be composing the music for the movie. The film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his production banner.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi on the work front?

Vijay Sethupathi has an array of movies at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The film, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead is touted to be campus-drama. The movie is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020, however, it was pushed ahead due to the coronavirus crisis.

Besides the upcomer, Vijay Sethupathi has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut. Thereafter, he has Telugu movie Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and Tughlaq Durbar with Raashi Khanna and Manjima Mohan in the pipeline.

