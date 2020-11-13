Indrajith Sukumaran Shares Photo With Co-star Vijay Sethupathi As He Joins '19(1)(a)' Set

Actor Indrajith Sukumaran on Wednesday, November 11, joined the sets of Indhu VS' 19(1)(a) in Thodupuzha. Sukumaran shared a picture with his co-star Vijay Sethupathi and wrote, "Back to work after 9 months! On location with @actorvijaysethupathi for 19(1)(a), directed by debutant @indhusss." (sic) 19(1)(a) also stars Nithya Menen and Indran in the lead. The movie marks Indhu VS' directorial debut.

Indrajith Sukumaran joins 19(1)(a) set

Indrajith Sukumaran resumes work

Indrajith Sukumaran, who was last seen in Zakariya Mohammed's Halal Love Story, has been in quarantine with his family for the past few months. He rejoined work with Indhu's 19(1)(a). Besides the upcoming film, Indrajith Sukumaran has an array of films at different stages of production. Indrajith Sukumaran's movies like Ram, Thuramukham, Aha, among others, are up for release in the coming months.

Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi in 19(1)(a)

Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi will be working with one another for the first time in debutante Indhu's film. The first poster of the film was released a few weeks ago, and going by the first look, it seems the movie will narrate the tale of freedom of speech and expression. Maneesh Madhavan of Joseph (2018) fame will be handling the camera, and Vijai Shankar with be editing the film. '96 fame Govind Vasantha will be composing the music for the movie. The film, written by Indhu VS, is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his production banner.

What's next for Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi on the work front?

Nithya Menen has an array of films at different stages of production. She has Nagashekar's Ommomme, Ajay Devaloka's Aaram Thirukalpana, among others in the pipeline. She is also awaiting the release of T K Rajeev Kumar's Kolaambi. The movie, starring Nithya Menen in the lead, also features actors like Renji Panicker, Rohini, Sijoy Varghese, among others in prominent roles. The film is currently in post-production, it is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andrea Jeremiah is a campus-drama. The film will have Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the role of campus professors. The movie was initially slated to hit the marquee in April 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release has been pushed indefinitely.

