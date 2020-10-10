From Sridevi To Rani Mukerji; Kamal Haasan Worked With These Stars In Bollywood Movies

Kamal Haasan is a versatile actor and has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali language movies. The actor has romanced a number of Bollywood divas on the big screen in his Bollywood ventures. Here we bring you a list.

Kamal Haasan romanced these five Bollywood stars

Reena Roy

Kamal Haasan and Reena Roy first starred together in 1982's Sanam Teri Kasam. The movie was a success at the box office and has an evergreen song, Kitne Bhi Tu Kar Le Sitam composed by R. D. Burman. The two then worked together in multiple-starrer film Raaj Tilak and Karishmaa, both released in the same year, 1984.

Hema Malini

Ek Nai Paheli stars Kamal Haasan and Hema Malini, along with Raaj Kumar, Padmini Kohlapure and Suresh Oberoi. Directed by K. Balachander, the 1984 film shows a complicated love story. The movie received praises from the audiences. Kamal and Hema again worked together in Raaj Tilak. Hema was also seen in Hey Ram.

Poonam Dhillon

Kamal Haasan and Poonam Dhillion featured for the first time together in Yeh To Kamaal Ho Gaye which released in 1982. Kamal played the dual role of Ratan Chander and Ajay Saxena. Their next venture together was Yaadgaar (1984), also featuring Sanjeev Kumar. Kamal and Poonam's last project with each other was Geraftaar. The 1985 movie had a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Madhavi, Nirupa Roy, Satya Kappu, Ranjeet, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and others, with Rajinikanth in a cameo appearance.

Rani Mukerji

Released in 2000, Hey Ram is the only project where Kamal Haasan and Rani Mukerji together. While Kamal played Saket Ram / Saketharaman, Rani essayed the character of his wife Aparna Saket Ram. The movie also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Hema Malini, Vasundhara Das, Girish Karnad, Om Puri and others. The film received immense appreciation from the critics as well as the audiences.

Sridevi

Kamal Haasan and Sridevi have worked in various movies together. Sadma marks their first Hindi language project. The romantic drama film was directed by Balu Mahendra and was released in 1983. The movie did not perform well at the box office, but gained much appreciation later and is considered as a cult film today. Kamal and Sridevi have ventured together in many Tamil and Telugu-language movies.

