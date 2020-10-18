Kamal Haasan's Films That Were Complete But Went Unreleased In The Theatres; See List

Kamal Haasan is one of the most popular names in the Indian movie industry. The actor is mainly known for his work in the Tamil movie industry but has also appeared in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Bengali movies. Many have praised Kamal Haasan’s contributions to the Indian movie industry and he has been recognised as a huge influence for actors and moviemakers in the industry. However, there were some Kamal Haasan movies that although were almost complete, but never released on the big screen. Here's a list.

Kamal Haasan’s movies that went unreleased

Kanden Seethaiyai

Kanden Seethaiyai is a Tamil language feature film that was directed by Balachandra Menon. The movie cast Kamal Haasan as the lead character. It was the remake of Balachandra Menon's own Malayalam-language hit movie, Ammayane Sathyam that released in 1993. The plot of the film revolved around three happy-go-lucky bachelors who stay together and the events in their lives. The makers of the movie had abandoned the project due to creative differences even though the movie was almost complete.

Ladies Only

Ladies Only is a Hindi language feature film that was directed by Dinesh Shailendra. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, Heera Rajagopal, Seema Biswas, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Randhir Kapoor as the lead characters. It was the remake of Kamal Haasan's own Tamil blockbuster, Magalir Mattum that itself was a remake of the 1980 American movie 9 to 5. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three women who come from different backgrounds. Even though the film has been completed in 1997 itself, it is yet to have a theatrical release for unknown reasons.

Marudhanayagam

Marudhanayagam is a long-delayed Indian historical drama movie, produced, directed, and starring Kamal Haasan. The movie had started in August 1997 with an exclusive launch by Queen Elizabeth. It originally pulled together many prominent names across Indian cinema as its lead cast and crew. But, after becoming delayed in 1999, the movie has not continued production.

Sabaash Naidu

Sabaash Naidu is an action-comedy Indian movie, that is written, co-produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan. The movie cast Kamal Haasan, his daughter Shruti Haasan, and Ramya Krishnan as the lead characters. Even though the shooting of the movie was going on in full speed, the movie could never get released in the theatres due to unknown reasons.

