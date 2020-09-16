Diganth And Aindrita Ray Summoned By CCB Over Sandalwood Drug Scandal

Sandalwood industry is under investigation for the involvement of some of the actors in the industry in the alleged drug peddling case. The ongoing investigation by the Central Crime Branch has revealed several names in relation to the possible usage of drugs as well as peddling allegations. As of recent revelations, actors Diganth and Aindrita Ray have been summoned by the CCB for interrogations.

Diganth and Aindrita Ray summoned in relation to the Ragini drug case

The drug racket existence was revealed by late journalist Gauri Lankesh’s brother, Indrajit Lankesh. Earlier today, Republic World reported that the house of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided the premises of former Karnataka minister's son Aditya Alva near Hebbal, Bengaluru on Tuesday. This development in the case came after several actors were interrogated for hours. Additionally, Diganth and Aindrita Ray as well have been summoned by the CCB. However, their involvement in the case and any revelation is yet to be made.

Aindrita Ray's involvement in the case is not known, however, she is reportedly being summoned after a video of her at a casino was shared and re-shared by several media channels. Aindrita claimed that she is being dragged into the case and the video of her was from a marketing gig and she was not actually inviting anyone to any casino.

Indrajit Lankesh claimed post the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja that young and talented actors consume drugs and banned substances. The CCB has widened the nexus after making several arrests in the case. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran were then arrested by the NCB. Drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores were seized from their possession.

Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi amid others who are under CCB radar

CPM's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was also arrested in the matter. Interrogations in the matter are underway to find more links involved in the case. Recently NCB had also raided the house of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator Keshavamurthy and his son Yashas in connection with the drug racket. Yashas was then served a notice by NCB to appear before September 7 in connection with his alleged links to drug peddlers.

Apart from that, the police custody of Sanjana Galrani, along with Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi, Ravishankar, Rahul, Niyaz, and Loum Pepper Samba was extended until September 14, 2020. The investigations are underway and a statement related to Diganth and Aindrita Ray is yet to be released by the CCB.

