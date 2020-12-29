Diganth Manchale Releases 4 New Posters Of His Upcoming Films On His Birthday; See Here

On the occasion of his birthday, Diganth Manchale has released four new posters of his upcoming films through his Instagram handle. In the images that can be found below, one can see Diganth Manchale's looks from four of his upcoming projects, namely Kshamisi Nimma Khaateyalli Hanavilla, Gaalipatta 2, Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu and Mari. The four posters of the upcoming Diganth's movies see the actor in four very different avatars. All of them can be found below as well as on Diganth's Instagram handle.

Check out the posters:

As one can see in the images above, posters of the latest upcoming addition to the list of Diganth's movies have him essaying four very different characters. In Mari, it would appear as if he is playing the character of a merciless outlaw, while the poster of the sequel to his 2008 film, Gaalipaata, sees him reprise his fun-loving persona one more time. The poster of Huttu Habbada Subhashayagalu seems to be giving out the impression that his character is that of a multi-dexterous, calculative and charismatic one, while the final poster of Kshamisi Nimma Khaateyalli Hanavilla is giving out the impression that he will be seen playing a character that belongs to one of the lower sections of the society. Diganth's Instagram handle treated fans ofto the above images less than 24 hours ago. One close look at the images will reveal that the team who will be bringing the films to life have wished the actor through the post on the occasion of Diganth Manchale's birthday.

Diganth's movies

As of this writing, Diganth has been a part of the Kannada entertainment industry for over 14 years. Diganth made his feature film debut with the romantic dramedy, Miss California. In the Kodlu Ramakrishna directorial, Diganth was seen playing a photographer. Additional movies that feature Diganth include the likes of 2008's Gaalipatta, 2009's Manasaare and 2018's Katheyondu Shuruvagide, to name a few.

